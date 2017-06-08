Dolphins to join Eagles practices during preseason

The Miami Dolphins will face the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2017 Preseason’s Week 3. Heading into that game, which is widely considered the “dress rehearsal” game for the regular season, the Dolphins will join the Eagles for join practices, the Eagles announced on Thursday.

The #Eagles will also host joint practices with the @MiamiDolphins leading into the third preseason game on Aug. 24. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vmLddDb1Oz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 8, 2017

The Dolphins last held joint preseason practices in 2015 when they shared the field with the Carolina Panthers. These practices will also mark a return to the Eagles’ practice field for linebacker Kiko Alonso and cornerback Byron Maxwell, who were traded to the Dolphins from Philadelphia before the 2016 season.

The Dolphins and Eagles will play their preseason game on August 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7pm ET at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Ford Field.

Miami’s full preseason schedule is:

Week 1 (August 10, 7pm ET): vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 2 (August 17, 7pm ET): vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 3 (August 24, 7pm ET): at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4 (August 31, 8pm ET): at Minnesota Vikings

Miami will open the regular season September 10, hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.