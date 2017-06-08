 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins to join Eagles practices during preseason

By Kevin Nogle
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins will face the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2017 Preseason’s Week 3. Heading into that game, which is widely considered the “dress rehearsal” game for the regular season, the Dolphins will join the Eagles for join practices, the Eagles announced on Thursday.

The Dolphins last held joint preseason practices in 2015 when they shared the field with the Carolina Panthers. These practices will also mark a return to the Eagles’ practice field for linebacker Kiko Alonso and cornerback Byron Maxwell, who were traded to the Dolphins from Philadelphia before the 2016 season.

The Dolphins and Eagles will play their preseason game on August 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7pm ET at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Ford Field.

Miami’s full preseason schedule is:

Miami will open the regular season September 10, hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

