90-in-90: Miami Dolphins roster breakdowns, WR Drew Morgan

Every year a player impresses during OTAs and becomes the talk of Davie. All of this, before ever playing in an NFL game. This year is no different, and Arkansas’ Drew Morgan is the MVP of the offseason. During practices open to the media, Morgan has impressed early and often. It appears he can run crisp routes, and makes plays when given the opportunities. Miami’s receiving corps is loaded with talent, but he has a chance at making the 53-man roster. If not, Miami will do whatever they can to sign him to the practice squad.

Drew Morgan is officially our Miami Dolphins OTA Three Open Practices Offensive MVP — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) June 5, 2017

2016 Review

It is extremely hard to review a player who has yet to play a down in the NFL. Morgan went undrafted, which says more about the talent in the NFL draft than anything else. During his time at Arkansas, Morgan was a menace in the slot. As a junior, Morgan recorded 63 receptions for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns. This would be his most productive season with the Razorbacks. Throughout his collegiate career, Morgan totaled 138 receptions, 1,763 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those stats aren’t godly, but the skill was there for Morgan to transition to the NFL.

Why he might progress in 2017

Adam Gase is one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL and having the ability to learn from Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, and Kenny Stills, will help Morgan grow as a receiver. His skill-set best fits as a slot receiver, where he uses his quickness and sure hands to make an impact. Furthermore, he will be facing the toughest competition he’s ever faced. This will help him continue to grow, and should prepare him for life as an NFL receiver. If he plans on making the 53-man roster, he will have to show his worth on special teams. After all, very few #5 and #6 wide receivers see the field on an every week basis. Their biggest contribution is on special teams, and he will have to get better as a gunner to make the final roster. The potential is definitely there, but Morgan will have to put in the work, to get the prestigious Dolphin on the side of his helmet.

Why he might regress in 2017

It’s hard to regress when you have yet to play a down in the NFL. With that said, I’d have to believe a team takes a flier on him if he doesn’t make the Dolphins 53-man roster. Either way, Drew Morgan has a chance at being on an NFL roster come September.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

65% chance

In the end, the Dolphins receiving corps is one of the best in the NFL. The team is loaded with talent from the top of the roster, all the way to those on the practice squad. Outside of guys like Parker, Landry, and Stills the team will have tough decisions to make at wide receiver, as the regular season nears. Miami will be forced to cut good talent, and unfortunately Morgan may be one of them. If he continues to get better this offseason, and can continue making plays, there’s a chance he will be on the 53-man roster come September. Whether he’s with the Dolphins or elsewhere, Morgan is a name to remember. Let’s just hope he doesn’t end up in New England.

