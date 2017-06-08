The Splash Zone 6/8/17: The Thrilling Life Of Matt Burke

When you hear that someone is going on vacation, you’re expecting them to go somewhere nice and relaxing, like going to the beach or camping. That’s not exactly what Matt Burke has in store though. The first year defensive coordinator will be heading to Uganda to hang out with gorillas. Yes, you read that right...gorillas. Check out the article to see what other crazy things Burke has done outside of football.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Matt Burke: Miami Dolphins assistant has had amazing adventures

When Dolphins coaches break for summer vacation, Adam Gase might tell Clyde Christensen he hopes he...

Adam Gase

Dolphins coach: Adam Gase-led team pays dividends - NFL.com

How many wins was Adam Gase and a new culture worth to the Dolphins last season? Assistant head coach Darren Rizzi, who has been with the club since 2010, weighs in on Gase's impact.

Dolphins Offense

'Old, conservative' Christensen the yin to Gase's yang | Miami Herald

Clyde Christensen thinks Jay Ajayi can handle 350 carries, is a curmudgeon when it comes to celebrations and thinks Jacoby Ellsbury could teach Ryan Tannehill something.

Miami Dolphins churn out yards like Patriots, so why not score like them? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The numbers add up, even if they don’t quite compute. The Dolphins were among the most effective teams in the NFL last season on offense. Trouble is, they weren’t on offense that much. The Dolphins averaged 5.8 yards every time they snapped the ball in 2016.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Matt Moore could start elsewhere; Why is he still with Miami Dolphins? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—Matt Moore knows he could be a starter somewhere else if he was interested in leaving Miami. He won’t mention the teams, but looking around at who’s starting around the NFL, he sees some guys he could beat out. But he doesn’t want to.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins' Carroo says bad rookie year was because of personal failings | Miami Herald

Leonte Carroo opened up about his lost rookie season, and took all of the blame for falling short of expectations. He vows to do better in 2017.

Fantasy football breakout alert: Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The people who have watched DeVante Parker most closely, each day this spring, are not shy about sharing what they've seen. They've seen a different DeVante Parker. This will be Parker's third season since he was a Miami Dolphins' first-round draft choice.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Mike Pouncey injury: Dolphins planning on ‘minimal’ preseason work | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—Mike Pouncey declared himself healthy enough to play last December even after the Dolphins put him on Injured Reserve and planned on a full offseason program, but it’s unlikely he’ll be full-go even by the upcoming preseason.

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke’s latest updates | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--The majority of the Dolphins' offseason moves have been to upgrade their defense after a rough year in 2016, and the man charged with overseeing those improvements is first-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

Dolphins Linebackers

Despite Miami Dolphins’ LB overhaul, Mike Hull doing ‘everything I can’ to start | The Daily Dolphin

The linebacker who wouldn’t get recognized in line at Dunkin’ Donuts, according to at least one Dolphins coach last season, is no farther along the road to stardom. “I blend in pretty well with the general population,” Mike Hull said Tuesday. “I keep a low profile.

Dolphins Secondary

Development of young corners could boost Dolphins' defense - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins' secondary, shaky in 2016, looks like its parts are healthier and it has more depth, so a better 2017 looks attainable.

Dolphins Offseason

Elite eight: Ranking the Miami Dolphins’ most indispensable players | The Daily Dolphin

NFL.com’s Adam Schein just came out with his list of the NFL’s most indispensable offensive players, ranking Atlanta’s Julio Jones at the top of his list.

Miami Dolphins: Predicting a 4-1 start with help of softer schedule | Dave's Digital Domain

Adam Gase got an unfair shake with the schedule Miami faced to open the 2016 season. It gets easier in 2017, and he'll take advantage.

