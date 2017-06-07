Dolphins plan to wear throwbacks, all white color rush jerseys in 2017

Great news Dolphins’ fans!

The Miami Dolphins intend on wearing their 1966 throwbacks TWICE in 2017, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Dolphins are going to wear their throwbacks twice this season, Garfinkel said. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 7, 2017

In my opinion, Miami’s throwbacks are the best in all of sports. And as much as I like the current logo and uniform, I wouldn’t be opposed to the team switching back entirely. It’s also pure speculation, but it seems like Adam Gase is a huge fan of the old logo as well. In nearly every picture of Gase during OTAs and offseason activities, he proudly displays the 1966 logo. Is it only a matter of time before the Dolphins revert back to the 1966 uniform?

Miami Dolphins committed to latest Dolphins logo for now. Key phrase is for now. The organization hears the fans. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) June 7, 2017

In other news, the Dolphins plan on wearing an all white uniform for their Thursday night game vs the Baltimore Ravens on October 26th.

Miami Dolphins will go all white color rush jerseys against Baltimore Ravens — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) June 7, 2017

Ultimately, as long as the team continues to win games, they can wear whatever logo/uniform combination they damn well please. Nevertheless, those throwback jerseys are straight fire, and I look forward to Jay Ajayi doing his best Larry Csonka impression, as he runs over several defenders on his way to the endzone.