Dolphins plan to wear throwbacks, all white color rush jerseys in 2017

By Josh Houtz
NFL: New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Great news Dolphins’ fans!

The Miami Dolphins intend on wearing their 1966 throwbacks TWICE in 2017, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

In my opinion, Miami’s throwbacks are the best in all of sports. And as much as I like the current logo and uniform, I wouldn’t be opposed to the team switching back entirely. It’s also pure speculation, but it seems like Adam Gase is a huge fan of the old logo as well. In nearly every picture of Gase during OTAs and offseason activities, he proudly displays the 1966 logo. Is it only a matter of time before the Dolphins revert back to the 1966 uniform?

In other news, the Dolphins plan on wearing an all white uniform for their Thursday night game vs the Baltimore Ravens on October 26th.

Ultimately, as long as the team continues to win games, they can wear whatever logo/uniform combination they damn well please. Nevertheless, those throwback jerseys are straight fire, and I look forward to Jay Ajayi doing his best Larry Csonka impression, as he runs over several defenders on his way to the endzone.

Poll

Should the Dolphins go back to their throwback jerseys full time?

This poll is closed

  • 83%
    Yes
    (632 votes)
  • 16%
    No
    (122 votes)
754 votes total Vote Now

