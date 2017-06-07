Jets in tank mode as GM says tanking ‘not focus’

The New York Jets are in a race against themselves for the bottom of the league this year. In what is clearly a move to begin a rebuild of their roster, the New Jersey based franchise is gutting their roster, and they are doing it in spectacular fashion. This week, the team has released linebacker David Harris and are looking to trade or release wide receiver Eric Decker.

As Pats Pulpit pointed out, the Jets ended the 2016 season with 14 players over the age of 30 on their roster. Once the team makes a move with Decker, they will have cut that list down to just three (long snapper Tanner Purdum, running back Matt Forte, and defensive lineman Steve McLendon), while they did add one player over 30 this offseason, quarterback Josh McCown.

It is tanking season for the Jets, even if they will not admit it. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan told the media on Tuesday, “That’s not our focus," when asked about the team tanking 2017.

In June, when your GM is being asked about the team tanking the season, it is probably not going to be a good year for your franchise.

Maccagnan went on to state that releasing Decker and Harris are not financially motivated moves, but are more about building a competitive roster for this season. Spin mode is in full effect for the Jets.