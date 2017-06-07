Ndamukong Suh on PFF Top 50 Players list

Pro Football Focus, the statistical analysis site covering the NFL and trying to find ways to look past the standard stats for players, have been releasing their Top 50 players of 2017 over the past few days. Thus far, they have made it from 50 to 21, with their rankings taking into account both the player’s 2016 performance, as well as their age heading into the 2017 season.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh landed on the list as the 32nd player in the rankings.

Writing about Suh’s ranking, PFF explains:

Suh has been a force for the Miami Dolphins since signing for them in a blockbuster free agent move. He has generated 118 total pressures and 80 defensive stops over the past two seasons and played over 1,000 snaps in each year, more than he ever managed for the Detroit Lions. Suh missed just one tackle last season and batted down six passes at the line in addition to his pressure and stops. Really the only negative in his game remains penalties, and for the third straight season he recorded double-digit penalties, though he was at least seven down on 2015’s ludicrous total of 18.

The 32nd ranking from PFF is well ahead of where the NFL players voted Suh in the annual NFL Top 100 Players list compiled by the league. In that ranking, Suh was the 55th player in the league.

Suh will have the second-highest salary cap number on the Dolphins’ roster this year, but is playing like a player who has the second-highest salary cap number on the roster. He has shown why the Dolphins gave him the monster contract before the 2015 season, and he seems to still be getting better for Miami. He is consistently, and annually, recognized as one of the best players in the league - and when he does not play a “glamour” position like defensive end, cornerback, wide receiver, or quarterback, that is an accomplishment in and of itself.