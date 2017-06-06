30 day challenge: Least favorite Miami Dolphins play

It’s another day in June, which means it is time to continue our 30-day challenge (again - a completely original idea that in no way was completely ripped off from Windy City Gridiron and the 30 day challenge that they started and have the exact same topics....nope. Completely original.) So far, we have asked you for your first and favorite memories of the Dolphins, your all-time favorite wide receiver, and your favorite place to watch the game.

Today, we change it up by going to your least favorite play the Dolphins use (or have used). This is not a specific play from a game, but rather a play that the team uses (or has used) repeatedly and you just know it is not going to work.

If you don’t know what the 30-day challenge is here on The Phinsider, it is basically 30 days of Miami Dolphins questions that you will have a chance to answer. We want to get all of you as community members involved, so tell us your answer to each question each day, and, if you haven’t ever posted a comment on the site before - now would be a great time to get in here and join us.

My answer to today’s question is the jet sweep, especially when we are looking back to the 2015-ish season. Today, Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, and Kenny Stills could all be options on the jet sweep and probably do well. However, back in the Joe Philbin era of the Dolphins, it seemed like the jet sweep was the standard third-and-short play for the team, and it seemed like it failed all the time. It was miserable, because the offensive line’s struggles did not allow the runner time to get the ball and make a turn up field, so no matter how fast ball carrier was running, he was probably going to get hit behind the line of scrimmage. It was horrible.

Now, I react every time I see that play. I trust Landry to be able to pick up yards when running the jet sweep. I just do not yet trust the jet sweep to allow Landry to pick up yards. I don’t hate the 2016 or 2017 version of the jet sweep....I just hate the jet sweep as a whole.

(And, the fact that jet is in the name does not help at all.)

Your turn. What is your least favorite Miami Dolphins play?