Day three of The Phinsider 30-day-challenge is upon us, which moves from a couple of days of memory questions to a question about your favorite player at a position. These type of questions will pop up throughout the 30 days, and we will start at a position where there are really a lot of options - and all of them could be right.

The 30 day challenge is basically 30 days of Miami Dolphins questions that you will have a chance to answer. We want to get all of you as community members involved, so tell us your answer to each question each day, and, if you haven’t ever posted a comment on the site before - now would be a great time to get in here and join us.

Today’s question is, who is your favorite all-time Miami Dolphins wide receiver? Do you select a Hall of Fame option like Paul Warfield? Do you select one of the Marks Brothers? Do you jump up to someone like Chris Chambers or Oronde Gadsden? How about Nat Moore or Duriel Harris or Irving Fryar? Brian Hartline? Davone Bess? So many options - and Jarvis Landry was not even in that group, and there is no way he cannot be considered among the favorites.

I think this is actually a really great question, and I bet we have a whole bunch of different answers. I do not even know how to answer this properly. How do you not select Duper or Clayton? But which one? Duper has the most yards in team history, so maybe it is him. But, Clayton has the most receptions and touchdown catches in team history. Moore makes his argument with the second most touchdowns and 13 years in a Dolphins uniform. Warfield only played five years in Miami, but won two Super Bowls and is still 10th in yards and fifth in touchdowns. Chambers is fourth in touchdowns and yards and fifth in receptions. Gadsden did this:

And, Landry is Landry. He is tied with Odell Beckham, Jr., for the NFL record for most receptions in a player’s first three year, which they both set last year. He has the NFL record for most receptions in a player’s first two years. He has the team record for rookie receptions and single-season receptions, and he has the second-highest single-season receptions total as well. In three years, he is ninth on the team in career receptions, 16th in yards, and 23rd in touchdowns. Yeah, Landry could be a good answer for this question.

But, maybe your favorite receiver is not even based on any of that. Maybe you want to go with Greg Camarillo for the touchdown that ended the winless season. Maybe you want to pick Jim Jensen. Maybe you have someone else in mind.

So, here is your chance to share. Who is your all-time favorite Miami Dolphins wide receiver?