The Splash Zone 6/4/17: Miami Dolphins Trying To Adjust Players Personalities

Not only are the Miami Dolphins working to improve their players play style, but the team is also working on changing them as people. The most notable is Jordan Phillips as the team hopes he becomes a mini Ndamukong Suh. As Armando stats in the article, the team wants Phillips to play has hard as Suh, which is something that has been lacking in Phillips play.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins trying to adjust some players’ personality traits to help them improve | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are hoping to get improvement out of many of their players this offseason but improving some of those players means asking them to change personality traits, which is a difficult request to meet.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry: Off-field legacy can be more important than on-field | The Daily Dolphin

SOUTHWEST RANCHES — Growing up in Convent, La., Jarvis Landry had no way of knowing he’d get to where he is today. But he was sure of one thing: If he did, he would do what he’s doing this weekend.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins again looking for two good men to fill void at guard | The Daily Dolphin

It has been years since the Dolphins haven’t had to sweat their guard situation. So many that Richie Incognito was part of the solution until he was deemed to be part of the problem.

Dolphins Offseason

10 questions that could have an impact on Dolphins’ success this season - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins started slow in 2016, losing four of the season’s first five games, but finished strong, winning nine of 11, and made the playoffs in Adam Gase’s rookie season as a head coach. It was a remarkable turnaround, one that should have the team’s fan base excited about what’s to come....

Miami Dolphins more likely to achieve Top 5 pick than playoffs (ESPN) | The Daily Dolphin

Expectations are pretty low for the Miami Dolphins in 2017, but this one is a stunner. According to ESPN's sports analytics team, it is more likely that the Miami Dolphins end next season as one of the five worst teams in the NFL than make the playoffs.

