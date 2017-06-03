Could Mike Pouncey begin the 2017 season on the PUP list?

Oh no!

Mike Pouncey, the Dolphins Pro-Bowl center and anchor in the middle of the Dolphins’ offensive line, could begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Training camp is the more realistic goal for Pouncey, but there’s a chance the Dolphins start him out on the physically unable perform list even then. The plan for him to be available for all 16 regular season games, but that didn’t happen last year because of the injury he suffered in the preseason.

When healthy, Pouncey is one of the best centers in football. The problem continues to be his health and after missing 11 games in 2016, the Dolphins have reason to be hesitant in rushing back the elite center. Over the course of his six-year career, Pouncey has missed 19 games. His hip injury dates back to 2014 when he tore his hip labrum, forcing him to miss the beginning of the season. Some believe his hip injury could be career-threatening, but the Dolphins hope he has a bounce-back season in 2017.

The rules of the PUP list can be quite confusing, and the good fellas over at Blogging the Boys help simplify things.

“The Active/PUP is only used in the preseason. The Active/PUP designation is used for players who are unable to start training camp. Once these players are medically cleared, they can immediately join team practices.

The Reserve/PUP is the regular season equivalent of the Active/PUP, but with slightly different rules. A player on the Active/PUP list automatically moves to Reserve/PUP at the end of training camp, provided he hasn't practiced with the team. Once a player moves off the Active/PUP list during camp and starts practicing, he is automatically ineligible for Reserve/PUP.”

If Pouncey isn’t able to go, Kraig Urbik will likely get the nod at center. Urbik started six games for the Dolphins in 2016. It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins handle the Mike Pouncey situation throughout training camp and leading up to the 2017 season.