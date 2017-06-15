Dion Jordan, the one-time third overall draft pick turned bust for the Miami Dolphins, continues to have knee issues that, along with substance abuse violations, sideline his career. Looking for a fresh start with the Seattle Seahawks, Jordan has had another knee surgery, according to Seattle head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll explained that the latest procedure for Jordan was conducted three weeks ago in order to clean up “loose bodies” in his knee. According to Carroll, the procedure was not a surprise to the Seahawks, but that the team’s doctors discovered the issue and that Jordan did not know he needed it when he signed with the club. Carroll also stressed that this was a problem Jordan had prior to signing with Seattle, not an injury that was sustained during the offseason workouts.

Of course, Jordan was released by the Dolphins with a “failed physical” designation, so it is possible that Miami realized his knee was not fully healthy and that another surgery was required. After being selected with the third-overall pick in 2013, a selection for which Miami traded up to obtain, Jordan played in 26 games with one start in his first two years in the league, tallying 46 tackles, three sacks, and three passes defensed. He was suspended for the first six games of the 2014 season for two substance abuse violations, then missed all of 2015 for another substance abuse violation. In 2016, Jordan was reinstated by the league, but missed the entire year on the physically unable to perform list due to his knee.

How this impacts Jordan’s ability to play this season - or even just make the Seahawks’ roster - will have to be seen. Jordan, who was drafted at 248 pounds, was up to around 275 pounds when he was released by the Dolphins. Throughout his time with Miami, there was debate about whether the Dolphins should play him at defensive end, or use his athleticism as an outside linebacker. The Seahawks have made some indications that, due to his size, the team is looking to move Jordan inside to defensive tackle.

