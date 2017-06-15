The Splash Zone 6/15/17: Ndamukong Suh Aiming For The Hall of Fame

Like many other players, Ndamukong Suh has his eyes set on Canton, Ohio. The defensive tackle still has a ton of work ahead of him though, but he realizes that it is going to take hard work to make it to the Hall of Fame. Suh trails Warren Sapp, who is in the Hall of Fame, by 200 tackles. Suh has a ton of work to do to catch up, or even get close to those Sapp numbers.

No surprise here: Ndamukong Suh wants his football story to end in the Hall of Fame. At age 30, he’s not close to thinking about retirement, but is ready to discuss his legacy.

Adam Gase

DAVIE — Here is some of what Dolphins coach Adam Gase said after practice: • DeVante Parker was given a really good plan by wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson in the offseason. A lot of people have helped point Parker in the right direction. Parker has stuck with the plan.

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen has talked about the improvement he's seen from running back Jay Ajayi on the field on more than one occasion this offseason. Head coach Adam Gase has also noticed a difference in Ajayi when it comes to his mental approach to the game.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Former Arkansas WR Drew Morgan is working hard to make the Miami Dolphins' roster, flashing the abilities that made him a reliable weapon in Fayetteville.

Some Dolphins notes from the first of a three day mandatory minicamp:

Dolphins Defensive Line

DAVIE — Before Cameron Wake starting running around offensive tackles and overpowering running backs and torpedoing himself through quarterbacks last season, he was, well, on the bench a lot.

Dolphins Offseason

Adam Gase explained who has helped with DeVante Parker’s evolution.

DAVIE--The Dolphins are in their final days of offseason work before an extended break, and most of the team was on the field for today's minicamp practice. Most notably, left tackle Laremy Tunsil was back after missing about a week with a right leg injury.

