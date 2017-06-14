The Splash Zone 6/14/17: Dolphins Want Ryan Tannehill To ‘Let it Rip’

Yesterday was the first day of the Dolphins mandatory minicamp and the offense did not look that great. As is the case every offseason, the defense is always ahead of the offense at the beginning of minicamp. Ryan Tannehill did not have that great of practice with a few overthrows, but Adam Gase has stated Tannehill’s ball placement has gotten better. Gase wants Tannehill to just let some balls rip and not think about it. This feels like something Dan Marino would have said to the quarterback.

Miami Dolphins want Ryan Tannehill not to overthink; let it rip | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn't have a great practice on Tuesday, the first day of mandatory minicamp. Tannehill was intercepted by Tony Lippett. He was nearly intercepted by Xavien Howard. He seemed to overthrow a few passes.

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins planning more up-tempo, no-huddle offense | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins tried to go with coach Adam Gase's preferred up-tempo, no-huddle offense at the start of last season, but the team wasn't ready for it. Now Miami feels it's ready to re-launch the high-octane offense again.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ DeVante Parker makes new plan: ‘Let it all out now’ | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Coming from the quietest Dolphin, it will have to suffice as a proclamation. The subject was offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen’s recent comment that he expects a “gigantic year” out of DeVante Parker, the receiver whose production has never caught up with either his pote...

Dolphins Offensive Line

Laremy Tunsil might miss minicamp with leg injury | ProFootballTalk

The good news for the Dolphins is that left tackle Laremy Tunsil's injury doesn't appear to be serious. But the fact he might miss this week's minicamp highlights the fact that one of the deepest positions on their roster last year is now on the thin side.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins minicamp: Adam Gase’s Tuesday post-practice updates | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--The Dolphins opened their three-day mandatory minicamp today after three weeks of Organized Team Activities. They plan on this being a fine-tuned, dense dive into the playbook. This will be the best insight into what the team will look like this season until training camp late next month.

Miami Dolphins practice report: No Laremy Tunsil, Ndamukong Suh | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins opened minicamp on Tuesday morning without defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, excused for a family matter, and with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil on the sideline due to injury. Tunsil was working with a trainer on his right leg.

