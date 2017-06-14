Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Chad Ochocinco makes fun of his time with the Patriots in the most wholesome way - Pats Pulpit
The former NFL wide receiver takes a dig at himself.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets to Sign Jordan Todman - Gang Green Nation
Adam Caplan reports the Jets will sign running back Jordan Todman. #Jets expected to sign veteran RB/KR Jordan Todman, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) June 12, 2017 Todman is 27...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
What can Buffalo Bills do with $11.5 million in cap space after losing Jeremy Maclin sweepstakes? - Buffalo Rumblings
Ok, so what now?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
#MaclinWatch: Ravens sign WR Jeremy Maclin - Baltimore Beatdown
Mr. Maclin, welcome to Charm City!
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers Super Bowl hopes may go as their No. 3 cornerback goes - Behind the Steel Curtain
The position that exhibits the least certainty for the Steelers could be the one that helps the team to a seventh title
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Playing Nostradamus - Cincy Jungle
On this week’s episode, Cincy Jungle’s Rebecca Toback co-hosted as we talked about Bengals OTAs, the 2017 schedule and more! Download, watch or listen here!
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns sign LB Deon King and WR Richard Mullaney, waive DL Nile Lawrence-Stample - Dawgs By Nature
On the eve of training camp, the Browns make several roster moves to fill up their 90-man roster.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
David Quessenberry Wins 2017 George Halas Award - Battle Red Blog
The Texans OT becomes the first Texan to win the award.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
The curse of Faith Hill? - Music City Miracles
This is bigger than (the now defunct) Curse of the Billy Goat! (and there is no way I would make that joke if the Cubs didn’t win the World Series last year)
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Calais Campbell sees potential on Jaguars defensive line - Big Cat Country
Newly signed defensive lineman Calais Campbell thinks the Jaguars have a lot of potential on their defensive line, but it will take a lot of hard work for them to mature.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts’ Andrew Luck is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world for 2017 - Stampede Blue
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is the highest-paid player in the NFL, and as a result he’s also one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. In Forbes’ ranking of the highest-paid athletes of 2017,...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos Roster 2017: Chris Harris Jr - Mile High Report
The Broncos look forward to another year of elite play from the versatile corner and core member of the No Fly Zone.
San Diego Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Former Chargers OT King Dunlap Retires - Bolts From The Blue
The Los Angeles Chargers released King Dunlap in March after signing free agent offensive tackle Russell Okung to replace him. The nine-year veteran played in 98 games and started 65 of them. He...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
The engine that drives the Raiders Carr - Silver And Black Pride
A look at the Raiders offensive line
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Golf at the Kansas City Chiefs stadium? Sure, why not - Arrowhead Pride
We’ve seen our fair share of concerts and other special events at Arrowhead Stadium over the years, but this is something new: Chiefs fans will have the opportunity to golf at the world’s loudest...
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Odell Beckham In The Building With Mini-Camp Looming - Big Blue View
Wide receiver reportedly in East Rutherford for physical
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Doug Pederson reveals he spoke with Jeremy Maclin about joining the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
There you have it.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
A Nolan Carroll Suspension Could Actually Be A Blessing In Disguise For Dallas - Blogging The Boys
Could there be a silver (and blue?) lining to a suspension potentially hitting Nolan Carroll? The answer is definitely not no.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
A Closer Look At Fabian Moreau With Bruins Nation - Hogs Haven
Hogs Haven learns more about the promising 3rd Round CB
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Revisiting the Packers’ 2013 Draft Class: Only one player remains in Green Bay - Acme Packing Company
A 4th-round pick is the only player remaining on the Packers’ roster from its 11 draftees in 2013.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Matthew Stafford on Detroit: “I definitely want to sign an extension here” - Pride Of Detroit
Matthew Stafford spoke with WXYZ about his potential upcoming extension.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
30 Day Challenge: Which Bears player never had a fair chance? - Windy City Gridiron
Every day in the month of June, we'll ask a different Chicago Bears-related question to our readers. Make sure you guys participate the entire month, so we can all get to know the WCG community a...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Should Eric Decker Come To The Minnesota Vikings? - Daily Norseman
Decker was released by the New York Jets today, but Minnesota should look the other way.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
What is the biggest regret of the New Orleans Saints of the past decade? - Canal Street Chronicles
Bleacher Report has weighed in, but what says you?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Roddy White, Michael Vick get their due from the Falcons in Monday’s ceremony - The Falcoholic
Two impactful players get the sendoff they were due.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Cam Newton not expected to throw next week after all - Cat Scratch Reader
Ron Rivera apparently got a little ahead of himself
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Evan Smith might be a Buccaneers cap casualty this year - Bucs Nation
The Bucs can save $3.5 million by cutting their third-string center.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Who are the ten most important players on the 49ers roster? - Niners Nation
I would bump up Jimmie Ward and Kyle Juszczyk.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Who is going to be David Johnson's lead backup in 2017? - Revenge of the Birds
Which players gets the carries DJ won't get?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Eddie Lacy passes second weight check, collects another $55,000 - Field Gulls
Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy is 2-for-2 with his weight target goals, having met the 250 lbs limit for June.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
2017 Rams Roster Preview: CB Kevin Peterson, The Bulldog - Turf Show Times
Kevin Peterson is on his second NFL team trying to break through. Has he found the right landing spot?
