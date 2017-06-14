Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Chad Ochocinco makes fun of his time with the Patriots in the most wholesome way - Pats Pulpit

The former NFL wide receiver takes a dig at himself.

Jets to Sign Jordan Todman - Gang Green Nation

Adam Caplan reports the Jets will sign running back Jordan Todman. #Jets expected to sign veteran RB/KR Jordan Todman, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) June 12, 2017 Todman is 27...

What can Buffalo Bills do with $11.5 million in cap space after losing Jeremy Maclin sweepstakes? - Buffalo Rumblings

Ok, so what now?

AFC NORTH:

#MaclinWatch: Ravens sign WR Jeremy Maclin - Baltimore Beatdown

Mr. Maclin, welcome to Charm City!

The Steelers Super Bowl hopes may go as their No. 3 cornerback goes - Behind the Steel Curtain

The position that exhibits the least certainty for the Steelers could be the one that helps the team to a seventh title

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Playing Nostradamus - Cincy Jungle

On this week’s episode, Cincy Jungle’s Rebecca Toback co-hosted as we talked about Bengals OTAs, the 2017 schedule and more! Download, watch or listen here!

Browns sign LB Deon King and WR Richard Mullaney, waive DL Nile Lawrence-Stample - Dawgs By Nature

On the eve of training camp, the Browns make several roster moves to fill up their 90-man roster.

AFC SOUTH:

David Quessenberry Wins 2017 George Halas Award - Battle Red Blog

The Texans OT becomes the first Texan to win the award.

The curse of Faith Hill? - Music City Miracles

This is bigger than (the now defunct) Curse of the Billy Goat! (and there is no way I would make that joke if the Cubs didn’t win the World Series last year)

Calais Campbell sees potential on Jaguars defensive line - Big Cat Country

Newly signed defensive lineman Calais Campbell thinks the Jaguars have a lot of potential on their defensive line, but it will take a lot of hard work for them to mature.

Colts’ Andrew Luck is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world for 2017 - Stampede Blue

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is the highest-paid player in the NFL, and as a result he’s also one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. In Forbes’ ranking of the highest-paid athletes of 2017,...

AFC WEST:

Broncos Roster 2017: Chris Harris Jr - Mile High Report

The Broncos look forward to another year of elite play from the versatile corner and core member of the No Fly Zone.

Former Chargers OT King Dunlap Retires - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers released King Dunlap in March after signing free agent offensive tackle Russell Okung to replace him. The nine-year veteran played in 98 games and started 65 of them. He...

The engine that drives the Raiders Carr - Silver And Black Pride

A look at the Raiders offensive line

Golf at the Kansas City Chiefs stadium? Sure, why not - Arrowhead Pride

We’ve seen our fair share of concerts and other special events at Arrowhead Stadium over the years, but this is something new: Chiefs fans will have the opportunity to golf at the world’s loudest...

NFC EAST:

Odell Beckham In The Building With Mini-Camp Looming - Big Blue View

Wide receiver reportedly in East Rutherford for physical

Doug Pederson reveals he spoke with Jeremy Maclin about joining the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

There you have it.

A Nolan Carroll Suspension Could Actually Be A Blessing In Disguise For Dallas - Blogging The Boys

Could there be a silver (and blue?) lining to a suspension potentially hitting Nolan Carroll? The answer is definitely not no.

A Closer Look At Fabian Moreau With Bruins Nation - Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven learns more about the promising 3rd Round CB

NFC NORTH:

Revisiting the Packers’ 2013 Draft Class: Only one player remains in Green Bay - Acme Packing Company

A 4th-round pick is the only player remaining on the Packers’ roster from its 11 draftees in 2013.

Matthew Stafford on Detroit: “I definitely want to sign an extension here” - Pride Of Detroit

Matthew Stafford spoke with WXYZ about his potential upcoming extension.

30 Day Challenge: Which Bears player never had a fair chance? - Windy City Gridiron

Every day in the month of June, we'll ask a different Chicago Bears-related question to our readers. Make sure you guys participate the entire month, so we can all get to know the WCG community a...

Should Eric Decker Come To The Minnesota Vikings? - Daily Norseman

Decker was released by the New York Jets today, but Minnesota should look the other way.

NFC SOUTH:

What is the biggest regret of the New Orleans Saints of the past decade? - Canal Street Chronicles

Bleacher Report has weighed in, but what says you?

Roddy White, Michael Vick get their due from the Falcons in Monday’s ceremony - The Falcoholic

Two impactful players get the sendoff they were due.

Cam Newton not expected to throw next week after all - Cat Scratch Reader

Ron Rivera apparently got a little ahead of himself

Evan Smith might be a Buccaneers cap casualty this year - Bucs Nation

The Bucs can save $3.5 million by cutting their third-string center.

NFC WEST:

Who are the ten most important players on the 49ers roster? - Niners Nation

I would bump up Jimmie Ward and Kyle Juszczyk.

Who is going to be David Johnson's lead backup in 2017? - Revenge of the Birds

Which players gets the carries DJ won't get?

Eddie Lacy passes second weight check, collects another $55,000 - Field Gulls

Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy is 2-for-2 with his weight target goals, having met the 250 lbs limit for June.

2017 Rams Roster Preview: CB Kevin Peterson, The Bulldog - Turf Show Times

Kevin Peterson is on his second NFL team trying to break through. Has he found the right landing spot?