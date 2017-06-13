Laremy Tunsil injury could cause missed minicamp

The Miami Dolphins begin their one mandatory offseason training program event on Tuesday when the team hits the field for the veteran minicamp. This will be the only time during the offseason in which pads will be worn, giving coaches and media members a chance to see the team in as close to a live situation as possible. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, it appears that the offensive line could be shorthanded during the minicamp.

According to a report from the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero, there is a possibility that starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil will miss minicamp with a leg injury. Salguero adds that, should Tunsil miss some or all of the minicamp, it would be a purely precautionary move, and that the second-year offensive lineman who is moving to his natural left tackle position after playing left guard as a rookie, would play if the team were preparing for a game. The Dolphins are expected to evaluate Tunsil on Tuesday morning and decide on a plan of action after that.

Sam Young would likely slide into the left tackle position with the starters if Tunsil is unable to practice. The Dolphins have been using Young as the reserve/swing tackle this offseason.

The Dolphins are also expected to be without center Mike Pouncey throughout minicamp, and possibly into the start of training camp. The team is deliberately keeping Pouncey’s workload light this offseason in an effort to allow the chronic hip issues he has had over the past few seasons to be fully rehabilitated and recovered, hopefully allowing the three-time Pro Bowl selection to play an entire season for the first time since 2012.

The Dolphins’ minicamp begins this morning and will run through Thursday.

UPDATE: As minicamp begins, reports indicate that Tunsil is without a helmet and will not be practicing, at least on Tuesday.