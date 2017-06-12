Dolphins at Eagles preseason week 3 live on NFL Network

The NFL on Monday announced the slate of preseason games they will be showing live throughout August. The network airs all of the preseason games throughout the summer, but most of the 65 preseason games are re-broadcasts of local airings. There are, however, a select set of games that get the live treatment on the league’s network, and this year, the Miami Dolphins will take center stage during the “dress rehearsal” week of games.

Typically, in the NFL, the third preseason game is used by teams as their final tune-up for the regular season. The teams will play their starters into the second half of the contest, with actual game plans and adjustments used for the contest. This gives the starters a chance to get back into the feel of a full contest, while giving them two weeks between Preseason Week 3 and the games of the opening weekend of the regular season.

The Dolphins will play their Preseason Week 3 game in Pennsylvania as they visit the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be live on NFL Network at 7pm ET on Thursday, August 24. It will be the only live game aired during Preseason Week 3.

Miami and Philadelphia will hold joint practices in the week leading up to the game.

The full slate of live games on NFL Network can be found here. The NFL Network programming, including the live games, can also be streamed live on the NFL Mobile from Verizon app, Watch NFL Network on tablet (NFL Mobile, Watch NFL Network and NFL on Windows 10 apps), the NFL app delivered on Xbox One and Xbox 360 and other connected devices. Fans can access NFL Network on desktop with participating cable and satellite providers. For more information, visit NFL.com/Watch.

Coverage in the Miami and Philadelphia markets will remain on their local affiliates.