The Splash Zone 6/12/17: How Many Carries For Jay Ajayi?

Adam Gase has stated that he believes Jay Ajayi could shoulder 350 carries this season. When you sit and think about it, that is a lot. Larry Johnson holds the record with 416 carries, so maybe 350 is not that far fetched. Clyde Christensen also believe Ajayi can reach that 350 mark.

350 carries for Miami Dolphins’ Jay Ajayi: Realistic? Sustainable? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — As the Dolphins’ future goes, this issue is as serious as it gets, so starting the discussion with a bit of levity has therapeutic benefits.

Adam Gase

Miami Dolphins: Behind the scenes of Adam Gase & Matt Burke’s rivalry | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—This part of the year might be too boring for Dolphins coach Adam Gase, a competition addict, but he’s found a sparring partner in new defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

Dolphins Offense

Dolphins' offense practicing with an edge in Gase's second year | Miami Herald

DeVante Parker’s touchdown catch Thursday, and the trash talking that followed it, was significant for many reasons. But more than anything, it showed Parker, and the offense in general, won’t back down.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins already see “lot of strides” from WR DeVante Parker | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--The Dolphins have been waiting for DeVante Parker's arrival for two years, and the coaches are increasingly confident it'll happen this season. In order to find out whether Parker has the skills to be a true No. 1 receiver, Miami needs him to be healthy.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins OTA wrap-up: What we know, what’s left to settle | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The Dolphins’ three weeks of voluntary-but-not-really Organized Team Activities are finished and they’ll get a quick three-day minicamp next week before going on hiatus.

