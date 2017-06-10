Dan Marino to star in Madden 18’s story mode

Today EA released their first glimpse of Madden 18’s new story mode, titled “Long Shot”. Here, you will play as quarterback “Devin Wade” and will guide him through high school, all the way to college and the pros. The trailer can be found below, and will give you a pretty good idea of what the mode entails. However, the one thing that stood out most, is who would play Devin’s mentor in Madden’s story mode. The answer? None other than the greatest quarterback of all-time, Dan Marino

When Madden originally announced a GOAT edition of Madden 18, it was to be assumed that Dan Marino would have to make an appearance in this year’s installment. After all, he is the best quarterback in NFL history /homer. Although it is uncertain how significant of a role Marino will play, it is already known what type of mentor he will be. According to the official press release from EA, Marino is quite the bad ass which is something we all expected.

“One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Marino serves as Devin’s mentor who doesn’t always play by the rules”.

Yep, that sounds like the Dan Marino we all know and love.

TRAILER

Introducing Madden’s first-ever story mode, #Longshot.



A football story you can PLAY. #Madden18 pic.twitter.com/VKla1KJagK — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) June 10, 2017

Madden 18 releases on August 25, 2017 for PS4 and Xbox one.