The Splash Zone 6/10/17: Dolphins Expect Big Things From Julius Thomas

The Dolphins have been searching for a quality tight end ever since Charles Clay left for Buffalo. The team is hoping Julius Thomas can create a spark for this offense, which has been lacking at the tight end position. Adam Gase and Clyde Christensen have been talking up their newly acquired tight end and they believe Thomas could have a 10 touchdown year if everything works out.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins HC: TE Julius Thomas has '10-TD potential' | PFF

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase believes, if healthy, tight end Julius Thomas can get back to his 2013-14 form where he scored double-digit TDs in Denver.

Dolphins Tight Ends

MarQueis Gray trying to find niche in Miami Dolphins' offense - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

At a time when tight ends are becoming more specialized, the Dolphins value the flexibility MarQueis Gray brings as an adept blocker and receiver.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins: Olympian making transition from discus to NFL

Lawrence Okoye describes himself as all business.

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins’ Andrew Franks hopes to kick into his 40s (but has backup plans) | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Hardly much time goes by without someone reminding Andrew Franks of his 55-yard field goal in the waning seconds in Buffalo, a kick vital to the Dolphins’ playoff berth last season.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins' top 10 minicamp position battles - Sun Sentinel

Several positions will be up for grabs when the Miami Dolphins begin a three-day minicamp on Tuesday. Following next week's mandatory minicamp, the team will be off until late July when training camp begins. Here is a breakdown of the Dolphins' 10 best battles.

DeVante Parker, Jordan Phillips head list of Dolphins vowing improvement - Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker and DT Jordan Phillips are among the players who have said they'll redeem their disappointing 2016 performance with a strong showing in 2017.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 6/9/17: The Year Of DeVante Parker - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Strategy: What To Do When You’re Drunk, Alone, and a Pats Fan is Talking S*** - The Phinsider

As tough as it is to resist punching faces, realize that "Foxborough" and "douchebag" share more letters than they don’t.

What happened to development in the NFL? - The Phinsider

The expectations have certainly changed. Has the truth?

30 day challenge: Retire a Dolphins number - The Phinsider

Every day in June, we will ask different Miami Dolphins related question of our readers. Make sure you join in so we can all get to know our The Phinsider community a little better.