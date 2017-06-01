Dolphins’ legend Dan Marino to be featured on NFL Network’s “A Football Life” later this year

I’m a big fan of NFL Network’s documentary series, “A Football Life”. I enjoy hearing about some of football’s greatest legends first hand from their family, teammates, and coaches. However, one thing was always missing for me was Dan Marino. In my opinion, he was the greatest quarterback of all-time and it was always crazy to think he was never featured on the hit series. All of that will finally change, when “A football life, Dan Marino” debuts this September.

NFL Films interviewed me this a.m. for "A Football Life" documentary on #Dolphins great @DanMarino. It will premiere Sept. 15, his birthday. — Greg Cote (@gregcote) June 1, 2017

There are plenty of memories we all have of Dan. From his rookie season, to the fake spike, and everything in between. There are very few quarterbacks that have had the type of career he has. Below is a look at his jaw-dropping stats over the course of his 16-year career.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com

