90-in-90: Miami Dolphins roster breakdowns, QB Brandon Doughty

It’s that time of year again, where the great writers here at ThePhinsider bring back their annual look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We call this series “90-in-90” and over the next 90 days (give or take a few) we will take a look at each individual player on the roster. We will take into account what they did throughout the 2016 season, whether in the NFL or college and take a look how they might fair in 2017. In addition, we will discuss how each player might progress, regress and their odds of making the 53-man roster. So let’s get started.

Outside of Matt Moore and maybe David Garrard, Brandon Doughty is the closest thing to “competition” that Ryan Tannehill has faced during his tenure with the Miami Dolphins. That’s not necessarily a fault, but Miami should be more prepared this coming season after what happened to Tannehill in 2016. If something tragic were to happen again, Matt Moore would again be handed the keys to Gase’s offense. But what happens when the 32-year old quarterback inevitably leaves the Dolphins? Will Brandon Doughty be ready to take over the offense? Better yet, is he good enough to beat out T.J Yates to make the Dolphins 53-man roster? Let’s find out.

2016 Review

It is extremely hard to review a player who spent most of the 2016 season inactive. It didn’t come as a surprise, as Adam Gase stated publicly Doughty’s rookie year would be treated like a redshirt season. And that’s exactly how it played out for the 25-year old quarterback. Wait!?!?! Doughty is already 25?!?!?! And will be 26 in October?!?!?!? That’s insane, for a rookie who played only one year in the NFL. Nonetheless, he grew up a Dolphins’ fan, which makes him an instant fan favorite. His favorite QB growing up was Dan Marino and how couldn’t it be? He’s the best to ever play the game and someone Doughty models his game after. It’s also worth noting I saw Doughty eating a twinkie as he walked out of the tunnel during the second half of the Titans’ game. I yelled “HEY DOUGHTY” and of course he turned his head and acknowledged my very existence. Those might not be Doughty’s fondest memories from 2016, but they are mine.

Why he might progress in 2017

Ideally, if we don’t see Doughty suit up for the Dolphins this season, it likely means good things overall. Yes, we’d like to see him develop in Gase’s offense. We’d also like to see him show off his accurate arm, which he displayed during his time at Western Kentucky. However, if Doughty ever were to start or even become the Dolphins’ #2 quarterback, it would likely spell the end of the 2017 season. Unfortunately, there’s very little chance he will beat out Matt Moore and unless something catastrophic happens, he will likely be stagnant as the third quarterback on the depth chart.

Doughty was the most accurate QB in college in 2015, and completed 388/540 passes for 5,055 yards, 48 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Throughout his entire college career, he accumulated 12,855 yards, 111 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. The NFL is an entirely different monster, but the talent is there. It will be interesting to see how Doughty progresses in year two under Adam Gase.

Why he might regress in 2017

Hard to see a guy regress as the team’s #3 quarterback but anything is possible. Doughty would have to play poorly throughout OTAs and preseason, ultimately losing the job to David Fales or a late addition to the roster. This seems highly unlikely and if Miami continues to invest in Doughty, it won’t be long until he’s more familiar with the offense. He’s a valuable asset and one that Dan Marino handpicked according to multiple reports. Time will tell if he’s capable of being an adequate backup in the NFL.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

82% chance

In the end, Brandon Doughty was handpicked by the Dolphins’ front office. While he doesn’t possess elite skills, the potential is there for him to become a successful backup in today’s NFL. Furthermore, he’s learning first hand from one of the league’s few offensive masterminds. Doughty might not start in 2017 or even become the team’s #2, but he should remain on the roster throughout the regular season. There’s also a chance Matt Moore retires or walks in free agency, paving the way for Doughty to take over. Miami has a loaded 90-man roster and will have a difficult time narrowing it down to 53. If Doughty doesn’t make the opening day roster, the Dolphins will surely try to sign him to the team’s practice squad. It’s anyone’s guess as to what might happen, but I’ll be rooting for Brandon Doughty.

