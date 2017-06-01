The Splash Zone 6/1/17: Jarvis Landry Not Worried About Contract

Jarvis Landry would like to have a contract extension by the start of the season, but if it doesn’t happen, he’s not too worried about it. Landry has stated he won’t hold out over it, as that is the kind of player he is. There is no doubt in my mind that the team will work effortlessly with Landry to get him a new deal and keep him in a Dolphins uniform for a long time.

Dolphins' Landry says there's 'nothing really going on' with his contract | Miami Herald

There’s little new to report regarding Jarvis Landry’s contract situation. And yet, he hasn’t made waves this spring, and explained why Wednesday.

Adam Gase

'Great environment' Gase has created in Miami part of culture change | Miami Herald

Adam Gase both demands excellence and puts his players at ease, safety Nate Allen says. It’s a tough balancing act, but one that great coaches in today’s NFL can pull off.

What Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said at OTAs on Wednesday | The Daily Dolphin

Highlights of Adam Gase's huddle with the media Wednesday: On S Walt Aikens working at CB today: "Walt did that last year for us, too. There were times we'd move him out there and make sure he's ready to go. He has to be in a position where if somebody goes down, he has to be ready to go.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry “waiting my turn” for new deal | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry acknowledged Wednesday that he'd like a contract extension to be completed before the start of the season. "Wouldn't you?" Landry said with a smile. Landry, however, said he never considered skipping voluntary workouts or practices.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Adam Gase: Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips’ turnaround more than just talk | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--Remember all that talk from defensive tackle Jordan Phillips about changing his mindset and getting more consistent with his effort? Dolphins coach Adam Gase is buying it.

Why is lineman calling Miami Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh ‘psychopath’ and ‘nutjob’? | The Daily Dolphin

Maybe, if you played in the NFL, you wouldn’t think Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang has an odd way of complimenting people. Lang says Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is a “literal psychopath” and a “nutjob” but insists that’s how linemen compliment one another in this league...

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso goes from castoff to cornerstone | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The phases of Kiko Alonso’s career have been marked as much by the uniform he’s wearing as his ever-changing hairstyles. When he arrived with the Dolphins last year, he ditched the rugged curls he donned in Buffalo and the flowing locks from his Philadelphia days in favor of somet...

Dolphins Secondary

Tough decisions loom with deep Miami Dolphins secondary | Miami Herald

Adam Gase loves trash talk. He gives it, he’ll take it, and he’ll encourage his players to do the same. Wednesday, the defense did all the talking.

‘Thrown in the fire,’ Miami Dolphins CB Tony Lippett avoids getting burned | The Daily Dolphin

If you want one play that summed up the day that ended the Dolphins’ 2016 season, this is as good as any. The Steelers had lined up for a 36-yard field goal that would have given them a 26-6 lead when out of nowhere, Tony Lippett came flying into the picture, leaping over the line of scrimm...

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins making rookies practice with no logo on helmets | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--The Dolphins' rookies are going to have to work for it--not just their spots, but even the logos on their helmets. As Miami gets through the second week of Organized Team Activity practices, coach Adam Gase is having all 21 rookies (seven draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents) pract...

Drake's conundrum, potential position switch and more Dolphins notes | Miami Herald

Kenyan Drake is trying to be more disciplined in when he takes chances. Plus, Dolphins notes

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

