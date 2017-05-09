Phinsider Radio Live Thread - Live @ 9:30 EST

Phinsider Radio will get started at 9:30 tonight!

Please start posting your questions now! We'd love to answer as many questions as possible, and you can help us by getting a head start before we go live.

You can tweet us at #PhinsiderRadio during the show. Matt Cannata @PhinsiderRadio, Houtz @ Houtz, and Sutton @Suttonlacesout any other time.

Or you defy your blogging and tweeting ways, and you call us! Guests can reach us at the following phone number:

(347) 326-9461

(The Phinsider Podcast is a weekly show brought to you by SB Nation's Miami Dolphins blog. If you miss the live show you can also find us on iTunes. Search for the Phinsider Podcast. There will also be links to Phinsider Radio embedded in each Phinsider article.)