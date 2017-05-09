Dolphins preseason schedule finalized

When the NFL releases the preseason schedule in April each year, they list the matchups for each team, along with the date range in which each game can occur. On Tuesday, the league locked in those ranges with official dates and kickoff times for each game. The Miami Dolphins will play all four of their preseason contests on Thursday nights.

The Dolphins will star their preseason schedule with two home games, hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 then the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. For the second half of the exhibition season, the Dolphins will be on the road in Week 3 at the Philadelphia Eagles and they will visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

All of the games will be broadcast in the Miami area on CBS.

The kickoff dates and times for each game are below:

Week 1 - Thursday, August 10

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

7pm ET

Week 2 - Thursday, August 17

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

7pm ET

Week 3 - Thursday, August 24

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

7pm ET

Week 4 - Thursday, August 31

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

8pm ET