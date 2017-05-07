That’s right, we are back with another new author joining the site! And, this time, it is someone that you all know, and someone who should have been brought on as a contributor a while ago, but somehow, our lines seemed to get crossed. But, we fixed all of that this week, and now, I am happy to add Hollywood Dolfan to our group of contributors!

Hollywood has been around the site since January 2012, and has been posting FanPosts and FanShots over the last five years. Now, we bring Hollywood up to the contributors, making him a front page part of your The Phinsider experience.

As always, when we announce a new author, his first article is not far behind. Hollywood will be bringing us a look at draft picks and undrafted free agents this afternoon.

So, join me in welcoming Hollywood Dolfan as out newest author here on The Phinsider!