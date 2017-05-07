The Splash Zone 5/7/17: Dolphin Coordinators Meet With Media

Clyde Christensen, Matt Burke, and Darren Rizzi met with the Dolphins media yesterday to discuss everything that has happened this offseason and what to expect from the team heading forward. Burke is the newest addition to the coordinator room as he takes over defensive play calling after the departure of Vance Joseph. Burke wasn’t ready to acknowledge anything on defense, but he doesn’t think the defense can get much worse. That side of the ball was pretty bad last season.

Miami Dolphins’ plan for linebackers may evolve in an interesting way; PLUS offensive notes about DeVante Parker, Jay Ajayi, running back position | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins defensive coordiantor Matt Burke said Saturday the team has yet to determine where their three starting linebackers -- Lawrence Timmons, Kiko Alonso and Raekwon McMillan -- will line up in 2017.

Adam Gase

Adam Gase lays down rules, makes impression on Dolphins rookies

Adam Gase lays down rules, makes first impression on Dolphins rookies

Adam Gase eager to see how rookies impact Dolphins defense | FOX Sports

The Miami Dolphins used their first three picks of the draft on defensive players and six of their eight selections were on that side of the ball.

Dolphins Offense

What Miami Dolphins OC Clyde Christensen said Saturday | The Daily Dolphin

Here is some of what Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Saturday: • Confidence level is extremely high that Laremy Tunsil will excel at left tackle. It's his natural position. It's his most experienced position. He has benefited from the guard experience.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill “looks normal” to Adam Gase | ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed the final games of the 2016 season after taking a low hit from Calaias Campbell in a game against the Cardinals. Tannehill's MCL injury has healed, but he still has a partial tear in his ACL.

Dolphins Defense

Latest updates from Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--Matt Burke is in his first few months as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator, and today was his first time speaking to the media since the day he got the job in January. Burke steps into the job after working as the linebackers coach under Vance Joseph last year.

Dolphins Special Teams

Darren Rizzi says Jakeem Grant is disappointed in his returns and working hard in offseason | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE-- Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said Saturday that punt returner Jakeem Grant has been working hard on his own during the offseason and that both he and the Miami Dolphins are eager to see improvement on the punt return abilities of the sixth-round draf...

Miami Dolphins K Andrew Franks’ job is safe—for now | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—At a position where there are always more qualified candidates than job openings, NFL kickers know there’s no such thing as job security. Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks doesn’t have to worry at the moment, but that could change quickly.

