Dolphins assign rookie jersey numbers

The Miami Dolphins have assigned their rookie class for 2017 their initial jersey numbers. Some of these numbers could change between now and the start of the regular season, with player cuts allowing for numbers to become available, but for now, we know what the rookies will be wearing during the summer - and likely throughout their time with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins selected seven players during the 2017 NFL Draft, starting in the first round with defensive end Charles Harris, who will wear number 90. In the second round, the team picked linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who has number 52. The Dolphins added cornerback Cordrea Tankersley in the third round, with him being assigned number 30.

After not making a selection in the fourth round, the Dolphins added two players in the fifth round, starting with guard Isaac Asiata, who will wear number 68. The second fifth-round selection was defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who will wear number 56. In the sixth round, Miami selected defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, who has the number 53 jersey. Finally, in the seventh round, Miami added wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who will wear number 15.

The Dolphins also signed 14 undrafted free agents, assigning them the following numbers:

Drew Morgan , wide receiver - 81

Chase Allen, linebacker - 59

Matt Haack , punter - 16

Matt Haack, punter - 16
Larry Hope, cornerback - 33

Malcolm Lewis, wide receiver - 18

Cameron Malveaux, defensive end - 75

Praise Martin-Oguike, defensive end - 76

Torry McTyer, cornerback - 5

Francis Owusu, wide receiver - 82

Joby Saint Fleur, defensive end - 61

De’Veon Smith , running back - 38

De'Veon Smith, running back - 38
Eric Smith, tackle - 71

Maurice Smith, safety - 2

Damore'ea Stringfellow, wide receiver - 84