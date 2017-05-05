Dolphins sign Isaac Asiata, fifth-round pick

The Miami Dolphins have started the signing of their rookie draft class with Utah guard Isaac Asiata putting pen to paper on Thursday night. The deal is a four-year contract that fall in line with the rookie wage scale as collectively bargained between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The total value of the deal should be around $2.5 million.

Asiata posted a picture to Twitter of him signing the contract:

Asiata is the first of the team’s seven draft picks to sign a contract. Miami also selected Missouri defensive end Charles Harris (first round), Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan (second round), Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersly (third round), LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (fifth round), Oklahoma State defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (defensive tackle), and Virginia Tech wide receiver Isaiah Ford. Asiata, selected with the 164th overall pick, is expected to compete for the starting left guard position on Miami’s offensive line.

Miami is holding their rookie minicamp this weekend, running from Friday through Sunday.