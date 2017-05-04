NFL Power Rankings: NFL.com’s post-draft update

Yes, there has not been a football game played since the end of the Super Bowl back in the beginning of February, but a lot has changed around the NFL, with free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft headlining those changes. Those changes mean it is time for NFL.com to release an updated set of 2017 NFL Power Rankings - and it means it is time for us to take a look at where the Miami Dolphins are ranked and what is being said about the team.

Elliott Harrison released these rankings on Wednesday, and they start about where everyone would expect them to begin: the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots remain in the top spot. They are then followed by the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons. The rest of the top five then include the Oakland Raiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins did not see a change from the last NFL.com power rankings, remaining as the 11th ranked team. Harrison explains their position, writing: