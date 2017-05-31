The Splash Zone 5/31/17: Reshad Jones Believes Dolphins Secondary Can Be Special

Reshad Jones is back practicing with the team after sitting out most of the 2016 season with a torn rotator cuff. You could tell the defense missed Jones as the unit was very unimpressive without their star safety. Jones believes the secondary has a chance to be very special. Jones went on the praise Xavien Howard, who has been impressing in OTA’s and believes the second year corner could be one of the best corners in the league.

Reshad Jones says Dolphins secondary can be 'special' | Miami Herald

Reshad Jones has always been driven by personal accomplishment. It paid off for him — literally. But now, the self-declared best safety in football has bigger motivations.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Juicy news: Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry soars up list of NFL’s best players | The Daily Dolphin

Jarvis Landry now has twice as much respect around the NFL as he did a year ago. At least that’s according to NFL Network’s annual list of the league’s top 100 players. Landry checks in at No. 42, a huge leap from No. 98 last season, which he took as a sign of disrespect.

I Said It: Jarvis Landry NFL Top 100

Here's what was said about Jarvis Landry joining the NFL Top 100

Dolphins Defensive Line

Jordan Phillips trying to become ‘headstrong’ but what about his heart? | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, whose career is one of an underachiever, believes he must become headstrong to improve but mentions nothing about passion and desire coming from the heart.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard: I was never 100 percent healthy in ’16 | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Xavien Howard acknowledged that, no, he never really was healthy during his rookie season. Howard barely made it back for the start of last season after a knee surgery and then missed nine games in the middle of the season following another knee surgery.

Miami Dolphins: Reshad Jones’ contract advice to Jarvis Landry | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Reshad Jones' message to Jarvis Landry is clear. Stay patient. Stay the course. You'll get paid. "Just continue to do the right thing," Jones said Tuesday, when asked what he'd tell Landry. "Buy into the system.

Dolphins’ Reshad Jones calls recent injury biggest challenge of career | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—Standing idly while the Dolphins charged to the playoffs last year was brutal for safety Reshad Jones as he recovered from a rotator cuff injury. The comeback was just as bad.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins' Phillips, Howard know they must improve. Too many 2nd-rounders before them flopped. | Miami Herald

Jordan Phillips, in particular, and Xavien Howard both made clear Tuesday they expect more from themselves.

