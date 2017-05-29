The Splash Zone 5/29/17: Jarvis Landry Named Best Slot Receiver

Jarvis Landry was named the best slot receiver by Pro Football Focus, but we as Dolphin fans already knew that. Landry is one of the most dangerous receivers in between the numbers and plays with an unmatched tenacity. Landry is entering his fourth year with the Dolphins and the team is very interested in extending their star player.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry named best slot receiver by Pro Football Focus | Dolphins Wire

Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry was named best slot receiver in the NFL by Pro Football Focus

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Teasing or pleasing? Miami Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant can’t be all about speed | The Daily Dolphin

(Note: This continues a series in Daily Dolphin spotlighting members of the team individually. In addition to reliving highlights and lowlights of the past season for each, we'll provide analysis and criticism, plus take a look at how each player fits -- or doesn't fit -- into the team's plans ...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 5/28/17: Williams And Drake Forms A Dangerous Combo - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver rule: ‘No block, no rock’ - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins come into the 2017 season with the same core wide receivers, including Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, and the re-signed Kenny Stills. The team will also be looking for expanded...