The Splash Zone 5/21/17: OTA’s The Adam Gase Way

Last year, Adam Gase shocked a few people by saying he would not be having his rookies on the field for practice. Instead, the rookie coach wanted to have his rookies in the classroom, learning life skills and getting caught up to where the veterans were. Gase wanted to avoid injuries and if we look at current OTA’s from other teams, we can see rookies suffering injuries that may cost them time, like Howard Wilson in Cleveland.

MIAMI BEACH—There’s been some bad news around the NFL lately with offseason injuries. Bills rookie Zay Jones sprained his knee this week, and Cleveland's Howard Wilson fractured a kneecap.

MIAMI BEACH—Stephen Ross might’ve finally hit the right combination of football people to run the Miami Dolphins. The trio of coach Adam Gase, vice president Mike Tannenbaum and general manager Chris Grier is in its second offseason together and seems to be running smoothly.

MIAMI BEACH—Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel likes to say that no team is ever totally happy with its schedule, but he’s not voicing any complaints about what they got this year.

