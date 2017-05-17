Dolphins sign Davon Godchaux; Charles Harris will practice even without contract

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday the signing of fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux. The defensive tackle joins second-round linebacker Raekwon McMillan, third-round cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, fifth-round guard Isaac Asiata, sixth-round defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, and seventh-round receiver Isaiah Ford as draft selections Miami has signed.

First-round selection, defensive end Charles Harris, is the lone draft pick still unsigned for the Dolphins. According to a report from the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley on Tuesday, Harris plans to practice next week even if he has not signed his contract. Players and teams can sign an injury agreement that allows for a player to practice without a contract, but ensures the team will negotiate with the player in good faith, even if an injury occurs. Harris’ contract should be worth around $10.8 million over four years.

The team’s first “organized team activities” for the year will run from May 23-25.

Godchaux, selected out of LSU, is expected to work as a rotational defensive tackle, along with Taylor, behind Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh and third-year defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. Godchaux played in 37 games during his time at LSU, recording 145 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Under the rookie wage scale, Godchaux’s four-year contract should be worth around $2.6 million.