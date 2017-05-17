The Splash Zone 5/17/17: Jay Ajayi A Rising Star

On Monday night, Jay Ajayi was ranked as the 69th player on the NFL’s Top 100 List. Yesterday, Ajayi was ranked as the third player on the NFL Players Association list of 2017 “Future Top-Selling Stars”. Maybe it’s not the list you were expecting, but the Players Association is expecting Ajayi jersey sales to go way up this season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Former Dolphins

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

