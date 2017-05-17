Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Tom Brady: I’m not the greatest of all time because I’m a product of the Patriots system - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots quarterback continues to take the humble approach when discussing his ranking in the history of the league.

Christian Hackenberg: “There’s a Different Level of Confidence” - Gang Green Nation

Andy Vasquez caught up with Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg at David Harris’ charity golf outing yesterday. The second year player indicated he is getting comfortable with his surroundings in...

Buffalo Bills hire Brian Gaine as Vice President of Player Personnel - Buffalo Rumblings

The former Texans exec becomes VP of Player Personnel after missing out on the top job.

AFC NORTH:

Could the Ravens bring in Victor Cruz or Nick Mangold this week? - Baltimore Beatdown

An update on the teams interest in both Cruz and Mangold.

3 most important Steelers storylines for the remainder of the offseason - Behind the Steel Curtain

Rookies, expiring contracts, and Ladarius Green’s health are among the most important storylines faced by the Steelers this offseason

Do Bengals have a top-10 offense? - Cincy Jungle

It’s looking like the Bengals’ offense will be much-improved in 2017, but that hinges on the offensive line. Is the unit on part with the league’s best?

Breaking down the 2016 Cleveland Browns rushing offense, and what to look for in 2017 - Dawgs By Nature

We take an in-depth look at what went wrong and what went right on the ground last season.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston’s Loss Is Buffalo’s Gaine - Battle Red Blog

The Texans have lost a member of the front office, and Rick Smith’s tree has grown a branch.

Adoree’ Jackson Is Pretty Cool - Music City Miracles

Let’s get to know Adoree Jackson a little bit based on some interview answers...

Jaguars and Branden Albert still aren't talking and it's completely fine - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars traded for left tackle Branden Albert, but he's yet to report to voluntary workouts in the hopes of getting a new contract. It's nothing to worry about, though.

Johnathan Hankins says Colts have “best defense in the AFC” - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts this offseason signed Johnathan Hankins, a move that undoubtedly improves their defense. But... do they have the best defense in the AFC? That’s what Hankins thinks, as he...

AFC WEST:

There are no losers in Broncos’ running back competition - Mile High Report

As the Afternoon Drive discussed on Friday’s show, the days of a one-back offense are gone. Mike McCoy will have fun with these weapons.

REPORT: Chargers Release Offensive Guard Orlando Franklin - Bolts From The Blue

Orlando Franklin didn’t play up to his FA contract, so the Chargers show him the door.

Three ways Raiders are following recent Super Bowl blueprint - Silver And Black Pride

The Raiders are among this year’s Super Bowl favorites. Here’s how the team’s roster makeup is beginning to resemble some recent SB champions

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes unharmed after reportedly being robbed in Texas - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was unharmed after being robbed over the weekend, according to a report out of KLTV in Texas. The report states that on Friday night deputes met with four...

NFC EAST:

Roster moves: Giants sign “fastest man in college football” - Big Blue View

Track star Kevin Snead will get a chance with Big Blue

Alshon Jeffery says Kelly Green is his favorite Philadelphia Eagles jersey - Bleeding Green Nation

Make the change, Eagles.

Projecting Cowboys Guard Zack Martin’s Contract Extension - Blogging The Boys

Extending Zack Martin’s deal is the top priority of the offseason for the Cowboys, let’s take a look at what it might take to get the job done.

The Redskins Can Make A Deep Playoff Run Now. Are They Poised Enough? - Hogs Haven

The Redskins have most of the key pieces in place after the draft. Can they take advantage of their opportunities this season?

NFC NORTH:

Report: Packers’ Vince Biegel had foot surgery, likely out until training camp - Acme Packing Company

Apparently the Green Bay Packers will not have the services of the fourth-round pick until later on this summer.

Lions had 4th-highest jersey sales in past month - Pride Of Detroit

Only three teams are selling more jerseys than the Lions right now.

Mitchell Trubisky’s a huge project. The Bears know there are winding turns ahead - Windy City Gridiron

In Trubisky, Chicago may have acquired a superstar quarterback in April’s draft. The Bears understand it’ll take time to see him flourish.

Projecting The Minnesota Vikings’ Starters - Daily Norseman

Yes, it’s early, but what else do we have to do?

NFC SOUTH:

Brandon Browner posts Sean Payton reached out to him in April, criticizes NFL’s drug testing - Canal Street Chronicles

Brandon Browner uses Instagram to open up the curtain on the NFL’s drug testing procedures.

Falcons waive UGA track star Garrett Scantling, sign QB Matt Simms - The Falcoholic

There are now four quarterbacks on the Falcons roster.

Cam Newton’s Birthday video is quite interesting - Cat Scratch Reader

It’s looks like he had a good time. Good for him.

The Buccaneers are in win-now mode - Bucs Nation

Anything less than a playoff berth would be disappointing.

NFC WEST:

Former 49ers tackle Len Rohde passed away - Niners Nation

Sad news from the 49ers family. The team announced that former offensive tackle Len Rohde has passed away at the age of 79. The 49ers drafted Rohde in the fifth round of the 1960 NFL draft, and he...

David Johnson is a human joystick - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals running back makes defenders look foolish in the run game and the pass game.

Pete Carroll considering Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III at backup QB for Seahawks - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks know that they would be taking a risk by going into next season with Trevone Boykin as the primary backup to Russell Wilson. Though he didn’t miss a start in 2016, and hasn’t...

What To Watch For At 2017 Los Angeles Rams Rookie Minicamp - Turf Show Times

Here’s what the Rams are looking at this weekend.