Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Tom Brady: I’m not the greatest of all time because I’m a product of the Patriots system - Pats Pulpit
The Patriots quarterback continues to take the humble approach when discussing his ranking in the history of the league.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Christian Hackenberg: “There’s a Different Level of Confidence” - Gang Green Nation
Andy Vasquez caught up with Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg at David Harris’ charity golf outing yesterday. The second year player indicated he is getting comfortable with his surroundings in...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills hire Brian Gaine as Vice President of Player Personnel - Buffalo Rumblings
The former Texans exec becomes VP of Player Personnel after missing out on the top job.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Could the Ravens bring in Victor Cruz or Nick Mangold this week? - Baltimore Beatdown
An update on the teams interest in both Cruz and Mangold.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
3 most important Steelers storylines for the remainder of the offseason - Behind the Steel Curtain
Rookies, expiring contracts, and Ladarius Green’s health are among the most important storylines faced by the Steelers this offseason
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Do Bengals have a top-10 offense? - Cincy Jungle
It’s looking like the Bengals’ offense will be much-improved in 2017, but that hinges on the offensive line. Is the unit on part with the league’s best?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Breaking down the 2016 Cleveland Browns rushing offense, and what to look for in 2017 - Dawgs By Nature
We take an in-depth look at what went wrong and what went right on the ground last season.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston’s Loss Is Buffalo’s Gaine - Battle Red Blog
The Texans have lost a member of the front office, and Rick Smith’s tree has grown a branch.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Adoree’ Jackson Is Pretty Cool - Music City Miracles
Let’s get to know Adoree Jackson a little bit based on some interview answers...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars and Branden Albert still aren't talking and it's completely fine - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars traded for left tackle Branden Albert, but he's yet to report to voluntary workouts in the hopes of getting a new contract. It's nothing to worry about, though.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Johnathan Hankins says Colts have “best defense in the AFC” - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts this offseason signed Johnathan Hankins, a move that undoubtedly improves their defense. But... do they have the best defense in the AFC? That’s what Hankins thinks, as he...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
There are no losers in Broncos’ running back competition - Mile High Report
As the Afternoon Drive discussed on Friday’s show, the days of a one-back offense are gone. Mike McCoy will have fun with these weapons.
San Diego Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
REPORT: Chargers Release Offensive Guard Orlando Franklin - Bolts From The Blue
Orlando Franklin didn’t play up to his FA contract, so the Chargers show him the door.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Three ways Raiders are following recent Super Bowl blueprint - Silver And Black Pride
The Raiders are among this year’s Super Bowl favorites. Here’s how the team’s roster makeup is beginning to resemble some recent SB champions
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes unharmed after reportedly being robbed in Texas - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was unharmed after being robbed over the weekend, according to a report out of KLTV in Texas. The report states that on Friday night deputes met with four...
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Roster moves: Giants sign “fastest man in college football” - Big Blue View
Track star Kevin Snead will get a chance with Big Blue
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Alshon Jeffery says Kelly Green is his favorite Philadelphia Eagles jersey - Bleeding Green Nation
Make the change, Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Projecting Cowboys Guard Zack Martin’s Contract Extension - Blogging The Boys
Extending Zack Martin’s deal is the top priority of the offseason for the Cowboys, let’s take a look at what it might take to get the job done.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
The Redskins Can Make A Deep Playoff Run Now. Are They Poised Enough? - Hogs Haven
The Redskins have most of the key pieces in place after the draft. Can they take advantage of their opportunities this season?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Report: Packers’ Vince Biegel had foot surgery, likely out until training camp - Acme Packing Company
Apparently the Green Bay Packers will not have the services of the fourth-round pick until later on this summer.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions had 4th-highest jersey sales in past month - Pride Of Detroit
Only three teams are selling more jerseys than the Lions right now.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Mitchell Trubisky’s a huge project. The Bears know there are winding turns ahead - Windy City Gridiron
In Trubisky, Chicago may have acquired a superstar quarterback in April’s draft. The Bears understand it’ll take time to see him flourish.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Projecting The Minnesota Vikings’ Starters - Daily Norseman
Yes, it’s early, but what else do we have to do?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Brandon Browner posts Sean Payton reached out to him in April, criticizes NFL’s drug testing - Canal Street Chronicles
Brandon Browner uses Instagram to open up the curtain on the NFL’s drug testing procedures.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons waive UGA track star Garrett Scantling, sign QB Matt Simms - The Falcoholic
There are now four quarterbacks on the Falcons roster.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Cam Newton’s Birthday video is quite interesting - Cat Scratch Reader
It’s looks like he had a good time. Good for him.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The Buccaneers are in win-now mode - Bucs Nation
Anything less than a playoff berth would be disappointing.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Former 49ers tackle Len Rohde passed away - Niners Nation
Sad news from the 49ers family. The team announced that former offensive tackle Len Rohde has passed away at the age of 79. The 49ers drafted Rohde in the fifth round of the 1960 NFL draft, and he...
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
David Johnson is a human joystick - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals running back makes defenders look foolish in the run game and the pass game.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Pete Carroll considering Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III at backup QB for Seahawks - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks know that they would be taking a risk by going into next season with Trevone Boykin as the primary backup to Russell Wilson. Though he didn’t miss a start in 2016, and hasn’t...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What To Watch For At 2017 Los Angeles Rams Rookie Minicamp - Turf Show Times
Here’s what the Rams are looking at this weekend.
