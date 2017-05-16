Cameron Wake back on NFL Top 100 Players list

It did not take long for the Miami Dolphins to go from no players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2017 list to two players on the annual ranking of the game’s top players. On Monday night, the league announced the 61st through 70th players, with Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi claiming the first Dolphins position as the 69th player, as voted upon by the players in the league. Just seven announcements later, Ajayi was joined by Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake, who comes in as the 62nd player in the league.

This is the fifth time Wake has appeared on the list, which began in 2011. He was ranked 63 in that inaugural list, then 89th in 2013, 66th in 2014, and 39th in 2015. Wake missed last year’s list after tearing his Achilles tendon mid-way through the 2015 season.

“Day in, day out, he never complains,” Dolphins teammate and fellow defensive end Andre Branch said of Wake to open the NFL.com video announcement of the ranking. “He never says one thing about his age, and he competes every day. He still has youth in him.”

“‘Old-man Wake’, he just keeps finding a way,” Dolphins safety Michael Thomas added. “He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He walks around with a ‘CFL product’ shirt on, letting everyone know his past.”

The video spotlights Wake and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh’s destruction of New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty pretty well.

Wake finished 2016 with his fifth Pro Bowl appearance after tallying 29 tackles, his first career interception, 15 passes defensed, a career-high five forced fumbles, and 11.5 sacks.

You can watch the video about Wake here.

Wake joins Ajayi as the first two Dolphins on the list for this year.

2017 NFL Top 100 Players - Dolphins

Cameron Wake, defensive end - 62

Jay Ajayi, running back - 69

2016 NFL Top 100 Players - Dolphins

Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle - 40

Reshad Jones, safety, 64

Jarvis Landry, wide receiver - 98

2015 NFL Top 100 Players - Dolphins

Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle - 24

Brent Grimes, cornerback - 38

Cameron Wake, defensive end - 39

2014 NFL Top 100 Players - Dolphins

Cameron Wake, defensive end - 66

Charles Clay, tight end - 89

Brent Grimes, cornerback - 95

2013 NFL Top 100 Players - Dolphins

Cameron Wake, defensive end - 89

2012 NFL Top 100 Players - Dolphins

Jake Long, offensive tackle - 59

2011 NFL Top 100 Players - Dolphins

Jake Long, offensive tackle - 28

Brandon Marshall, wide receiver - 61

Cameron Wake, defensive end - 63