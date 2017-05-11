The Splash Zone 5/11/17: What Is Cordrea Tankersley’s Role?

It seems the Dolphins are set with Byron Maxwell, Xavien Howard, and Tony Lippett as their top corners. But where does that leave the Dolphins third round pick, Cordrea Tankersley? There’s been no indication that the team will lean heavily on the rookie and that may be a good thing. Chris Grier stated that Tankersley is still learning to play corner, so maybe some limited time on the field may be best suited for the rookie.

Miami Dolphins: What exactly is Cordrea Tankersley’s role? | The Daily Dolphin

When Cordrea Tankersley showed up for his first day of work at the Miami Dolphins training facility, he was surprised to learn his rookie jersey number. "I have number 30 right now," Tankersley said. "I want something in the 20's, but if I have to take 30, that’s what it is.

Dolphins Linebackers

Hip-hop icon Raekwon rooting for Dolphins namesake Raekwon McMillan - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami Dolphins rookie Raekwon McMillan's mother is a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan and was inspired by Raekwon's music in the 1990s.

Former Dolphins

Ailing Jim Kiick has 'holes in his brain,' according to new report | Miami Herald

Jim Kiick was a giant in his day, and one of the brightest stars of the 1972 Dolphins. But football may have ruined his golden years, as he now experiences significant cognitive issues.

Dolphins Offseason

As opinions of Dolphins vary wildly, here are 8 'ifs' that will tell who's right | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are a 10-win playoff team that thinks it got better. Yet Las Vegas’ betting over/under on 2017 Fins wins is only 7 1/2. Who’s right? We list the eight questions — the eight big ‘ifs’ — that will answer that.

