The Splash Zone 5/10/17: Ryan Tannehill’s Deep Ball Is Terrible...WRONG

Ryan Tannehill has the league’s worst deep ball. That is according to a ton of fans and critics, but thanks to recent research done, it was concluded that Tannehill had one of the best deep balls in the NFL. Seven quarterbacks were given an ‘A+’ or ‘A’ and Tannehill was among that group.

Miami Dolphin Ryan Tannehill: NFL’s #2 bomb QB (via Deep Ball Project) | The Daily Dolphin

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 61 percent of passes that were in the air for longer than 20 yards, which was second in the NFL in 2016, according to the Deep Ball Project.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins’ Laremy Tunsil should be dominant at left tackle | The Daily Dolphin

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Laremy Tunsil, they saw a left tackle whose combination of footwork, balance, length and strength and ability to slide and redirect with ease was as good as any left tackle evaluated in the last 20 years. They promptly played him at left guard.

Former Dolphins

Nick Buoniconti: The Decline of a Dolphins Legend | The MMQB with Peter King

From tough-guy captain of the Dolphins’ perfect team to driven force behind the nation’s premier spinal-cord research program, Nick Buoniconti was always in charge, always on top. Now, as his body and mind succumb to the ravages of football, he and his loved ones are left angry, confused and grasping to understand

Dolphins Offseason

A major objective of Miami Dolphins’ offseason has been to put together a smarter team | Miami Herald

After a season in which they were frustrated by their team’s football intelligence, Miami Dolphins coaches and personnel people made adding smart players to the roster a chief objective of the offseason.

