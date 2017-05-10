Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Vegas oddsmakers project the Patriots to record the most regular season wins in almost a decade - Pats Pulpit

The sportsbooks are very high on the New England Patriots.

Report: Robby Anderson Arrested in Florida - Gang Green Nation

Andy Slater of 940-AM in Miami, Florida, reports Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested last night at a music festival in Miami.

Bills interviewing Brandon Beane a second time, per report - Buffalo Rumblings

A week later, the Bills are returning to the Panthers executive for round two.

AFC NORTH:

The Ravens re-sign RB Terrance West to a one year deal - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens 2016 rushing leader will stay put in his home town

Why the Steelers selecting RB James Conner was more than just a “feel good” selection - Behind the Steel Curtain

After the Steelers drafted RB James Conner in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, there were some who thought the pick was nothing more than a public relations stunt. They couldn’t have been...

A.J. Green says Bengals’ leaders will show Joe Mixon the ropes in Cincinnati - Cincy Jungle

There has been a lot of talk about the Bengals’ locker room being a bad place for controversial running back Joe Mixon to develop as a professional. But, offensive leader A.J. Green is confident the locker room will do nothing but aid in his development at the NFL level.

Browns Draft Film Room: DeShone Kizer - Dawgs By Nature

Leave the damn turkey in the oven and go obsess about your leg lamp until next season.

AFC SOUTH:

How The Texans Decided Deshaun Watson Was Their Guy - Battle Red Blog

Albert Breer has the story of how Rick Smith came to believe Deshaun Watson was the franchise’s next quarterback.

Marcus Mariota one of the biggest fantasy football winners from the 2017 NFL Draft - Music City Miracles

This is going to be a fun ride!

Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette has race horse named after him - Big Cat Country

The 2017 Kentucky Derby is this Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Classic Empire is a 4-1 favorite to win the 143rd Run for the Roses.

Colts cut Matt Overton in order to get younger at the long snapper position - Stampede Blue

Last week, the Indianapolis Colts cut long snapper Matt Overton, a fan favorite due to the work he has done in the community.

AFC WEST:

Elway’s picks earn Broncos among ‘most improved’ after draft - Mile High Report

Draft guru Todd McShay gave Broncos’ GM John Elway high praise for his picks and named Denver one of five most improved following the Draft.

The Chargers’ Changing Of The Guard(s) - Bolts From The Blue

I take a closer look at how Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney fit the mold for a guard in an Anthony Lynn led ground attack.

Raiders give Ishmael Zamora NFL opportunity despite animal abuse incident - Silver And Black Pride

The 6’4 receiver was suspended for three games in 2016 after a video surfaced of him kicking and repeatedly striking his dog with a belt

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes pops up on TMZ ... in a good way - Arrowhead Pride

Hearing your player is on TMZ is usually not a good thing so I clicked TMZ’s link from this morning and ... it actually was a good thing for Patrick Mahomes.

NFC EAST:

Davis Webb could test developmental QB strategy - Big Blue View

Can he become an NFL QB while sitting and watching?

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles, Saints discussing Mark Ingram for Jason Kelce deal - Bleeding Green Nation

The answer at RB?

Cowboys News: Positive Reports As Jaylon Smith Continues To Work In Phase 2 Of The Offseason - Blogging The Boys

Checking in on all the news for the Cowboys on a Monday morning.

Weekend Discussion Question: Do the Redskins need to fill the GM position? - Hogs Haven

A discussion question on whether or not the Redskins need to hire a true GM.

NFC NORTH:

Are the Packers prioritizing rookie edge rushers with experience in 3-4 defense? - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay has added three rookie edge rushers to the roster, and all three have played in a 3-4 scheme. Is this just coincidence, or is it a strategy?

Elliot Harrison: The Detroit Lions will contend for the NFC North again - Pride Of Detroit

NFL.com’s Elliot Harrison believes the Lions will compete for a division title again in 2017.

2017 Bears Draft Profile: Mitchell Trubisky can lead the Bears to the top of the mountain - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears shocked the NFL when they traded up to select Trubisky. Their aggressiveness to find the "answer" was motivated by what Trubisky can become.

Minnesota Vikings Apply To Host NFL Draft In 2022 Or 2023 - Daily Norseman

Could the entire city of Minneapolis be on the clock?

NFC SOUTH:

Website hilariously suggests Mark Ingram could be a surprise Saints cut - Canal Street Chronicles

Don’t shoot the messenger. However, this Mark Ingram stuff is getting ridiculous these days.

How will the Falcons divvy up passing game targets in 2017? - The Falcoholic

Julio will dominate, but then what?

McCaffrey: All that’s left to do is play ball - Cat Scratch Reader

Here’s a mini profile of the Panthers #8 pick in the NFL draft.

HBO releases Buccaneers Hard Knocks trailer - Bucs Nation

You can watch it here.

NFC WEST:

John Lynch remains on-message with Kyle Shanahan about QB C.J. Beathard - Niners Nation

The 49ers GM has the same message of optimism about C.J. Beathard.

Arizona Cardinals and the quarterback of the future - Revenge of the Birds

Want to talk about the quarterback situation post Palmer, do it here.

Reports link Jarran Reed to domestic assault investigation - Field Gulls

Second-year defensive tackle expected to be a big contributor to 2017 Seahawks has not been charged but Bellevue police say case remains open

LA Rams Hold Fan Vote To Determine Throwback Jersey Games For 2017 - Turf Show Times

Which two games should the Rams wear the throwbacks for?