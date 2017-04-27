When will the Miami Dolphins pick in the 2017 NFL Draft?

The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, but, as we all know, it is not a quick process. While the seven rounds are spread over three days, that is not the lengthy process about which I am speaking. Instead, it is the first-round draft process, where teams are given ten minutes to either work out a trade or submit the card with the name of the prospect they are selecting.

Then, if the player being selected is in the green room waiting to be selected, there is a delay as the league irons the player’s name onto a jersey before the commissioner makes the announcement of the selection. It can lead to a delay, even if the team did not take the full ten minutes allocated them.

This year, the Miami Dolphins hold the 22nd overall pick, which means we will all have to wait for a while to know who the team selects. How long will we have to wait? Going back over the past five Drafts, here is when the pick was made:

That averages out to 10:42pm ET for the time of the 22nd pick. That should mean the Dolphins are picking right around then. Since the Draft is not exact, we will say the Dolphins are picking somewhere between 10:30 and 11:00 tonight.

Maybe have some caffeine ready for tonight.