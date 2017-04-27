2017 NFL Draft time, TV schedule, draft order, time per pick, more

The Miami Dolphins will begin the next step in building their future later today when the 2017 NFL Draft kicks off. Miami heads into the three-day selection process with seven total picks, though with the track record of the Dolphins’ front office, that could become more or less as they trade their way through the Draft.

The Draft officially starts tonight with the first round, then continues with the second- and third-rounds on Friday, followed by rounds four through seven. Officially the “NFL Annual Selection Meeting,” the Draft will be held in Philadelphia this year on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art - or the steps that Rocky ran in the movie.

The full schedule for the Draft, including TV coverage, time per pick, the Dolphins’ draft order, and a link to the full draft order, is below:

Related 2017 NFL Draft live results

2017 NFL Draft Schedule

First Round

When: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. EST

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Channels: ESPN & NFL Network

Time Per Pick: 10 minutes

Second & Third Rounds

When: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

TV Channels: ESPN & NFL Network

Time Per Pick: 7 minutes for the 2nd round, 5 minutes for the 3rd round

Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, & Seventh Rounds

When: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m.

TV Channels: ESPN & NFL Network

Time Per Pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6, 4 minutes for the 7th round

Miami Dolphins draft picks

Related 2017 NFL draft order for full 7 rounds

Round 1 - Pick 22 (Overall pick 22)

Round 2 - Pick 22 (Overall pick 54)

Round 3 - Pick 33 (Overall 97 - Compensatory)

Round 5 - Pick 22 (Overall 166)

Round 5 - Pick 35 (Overall 178 - Compensatory)

Round 5 - Pick 41 (Overall 184 - Compensatory)

Round 7 - Pick 5 (Overall 223 - from Los Angeles Rams)

Dolphins picks traded

Round 3 - Pick 22 (Overall 86) - to Minnesota Vikings

Round 4 - Pick 22 (Overall 128) - to Minnesota Vikings

Round 6 - Pick 22 (Overall 206) - to Los Angeles Rams

Round 7 - Pick 22 (Overall 240) - to Jacksonville Jaguars