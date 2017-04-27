The Splash Zone 4/27/17: Dolphins Don’t Intend To Spend A First Round Pick On Guard

The Dolphins do not intend to use their first round selection on a guard, specifically Forrest Lamp. It’s nothing against Lamp, the team would rather use their pick on a position on need, which is basically anywhere on defense. The team believes they have their guards set with Ted Larsen and Jermon Bushrond. But if for some reason the board does not fall the teams way, Lamp may end up being the selection if he is there.

Miami Dolphins NOT “locked in” on Forrest Lamp in first round | Miami Herald

Although the Miami Dolphins have a need at guard the team does not intend to use its first round draft pick on offensive lineman Forrest Lamp unless multiple other players at positions of greater value fall off the board during the NFL draft.

Miami Dolphins bring in another interesting guard prospect | Miami Herald

The Dolphins would like to add a starting-caliber guard, preferably on the second or third day of the draft.

Miami Dolphins: Picking a guy named Taco would spice up draft night | Dave's Digital Domain

There’s a part of me that really wants the Miami Dolphins to draft Taco Charlton. It’s the silly part of me, of course, because even though this guy is an athletic defensive end and could probably tell some great Jim Harbaugh stories from his career at Michigan, it’s that name Taco that is ...

2017 NFL Draft: Sizing up Miami Dolphins needs, options

2017 NFL Draft: Which Miami Dolphins veterans are vulnerable?

