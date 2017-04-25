The Splash Zone 4/25/17: Mike Pouncey Still On Crutches

Mike Pouncey is expected to be the Dolphins starting center in week 1 but the Pro Bowl center was seen at Aaron Hernandez’s memorial service on crutches. Pouncey appeared in five games last season but had to cut his season short as he was dealing with a hip issue, again. The center had surgery during the season but had no need for an additional surgery and the crutches are only meant for rehab.

Photo of Pouncey on crutches not cause for alarm, team insists | Miami Herald (miamiherald)

Mike Pouncey hasn’t played since re-injuring hip balky hip back in November. He still isn’t completely ambulatory, as evidenced by a wire photo of him on crutches.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Why Miami Dolphins lineman Jermon Bushrod wants 11th season | The Daily Dolphin (The Daily Dolphin)

Jermon Bushrod loves football and his family loves Florida and he loves the Miami Dolphins. But if Bushrod didn't believe he could play, and play well, in his 11th season, after he turns 33 years of age, he would...

Dolphins Secondary

Film Breakdown: A closer look at Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers | Miami Herald (miamiherald)

Jabrill Peppers might be the most exciting player in the draft. But there’s a reason he’s expected to last until the first-round’s second half: Peppers still needs to perform the basic functions of safety better.

Dolphins Offseason

2017 NFL draft predictions for all 32 teams - Round 1 trades, picks (ESPN.com)

Patriots corner Malcolm Butler on the move? Running back Dalvin Cook and quarterback Deshaun Watson to ... ? NFL Nation reporters offer up draft predictions for every team.

Dolphins 2017 Season

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Dolphins 2017 Schedule (miamidolphins)

Here then are some stats and tidbits about that 2017 Dolphins schedule.

Former Dolphins

Jake Long announces retirement after nine injury plagued years | Miami Herald (miamiherald)

Jake Long’s most recent injury, a torn Achilles tendon, will be his last. The left tackle and former No. 1 overall pick retired Monday.

