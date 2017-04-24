The Splash Zone 4/23/17: Should Dolphins Consider Reuben Foster

Another potential top-10 pick could fall to the Dolphins again this year. Alabama linebacker, Reuben Foster, is considered to be one of the draft’s best players but his offseason has been anything but terrible. Foster was sent home from the Combine and will now begin his career in the NFL’s substance abuse program. I honestly don’t see the Dolphins drafting him, but anything can happen.

The Laremy Tunsil pick proved the Dolphins aren’t afraid to capitalize on an opportunity. Could that opportunity present itself again this year in the form of Reuben Foster?

The Miami Dolphins will go to great lengths to unearth information about potential draft choices. When it comes to Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, all Miami had to do was reach out to Dolphins quarterback Brandon Doughty, his former college teammate. "Yeah, everybody (in...

The Miami Dolphins need help on defense and draft experts say that this is the year they can get plenty of quality defensive players.

The Miami Dolphins, who return nine offensive starters and ranked 30th in the NFL against the run, might be wise to draft a guard in the first round, according to some NFL insiders.

The Dolphins have been drafting players since 1966. Here's a look at their best draft picks by position.

With the 2017 NFL Draft is less than a week away, these are the first-round picks that I would project based on speculation and research. 1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett (DE) He’s the No. 1...