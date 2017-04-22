The Splash Zone 4/22/17: Reshad Jones Hopes Team Goes Defense

Many fans are hoping the Dolphins will lean towards defense in this draft and a certain Dolphin player hopes that happens. Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones would love for the team to spend some picks on that side of the ball. The Dolphins defense was abysmal last season and the team needs to add some solid players if the team wants any chance of making it further into the playoffs.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

NFL Draft 2017: Reshad Jones hopes Miami Dolphins go defense | The Daily Dolphin (The Daily Dolphin)

Aventura — Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones said he was fully cleared last week in his recovery from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the last 10 games of last season. Jones was feeling so good he was...

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins' draft board includes about 140 players - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN (ESPN.com)

Miami, which continues to hone its list of draft targets, puts an emphasis on remaining flexible rather than locking in on specific areas of need.

Dolphins' Bushrod happy to be with back; QB Doughty is friends with OL prospect Lamp - Sun Sentinel (Sun-Sentinel.com)

Miami Dolphins guard Jermon Bushrod, one of many celebrities to play in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge golf tournament, said he thinks the Dolphins are building something special.

Dolphins could have interesting choice at priority position | Miami Herald (miamiherald)

Defensive end is among Miami’s priorities in next week’s draft.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Miami Dolphins schedule 2017: 6 quick things to know about the season | The Daily Dolphin (The Daily Dolphin)

Quickly, let's break down everything you need to know about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 schedule, which was released Thursday night by the NFL. First, the schedule itself: Week 1: Sun., Sept. 10, 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 2: Sun., Sept. 17, 4...

Former Dolphins

Hyde: Decades later, Don Shula and Bob Griese have a friendship that transcends coach and quarterback | Commentary - Sun Sentinel (Sun-Sentinel.com)

Don Shula an Bob Griese get together regularly to catch up, nearly five decades after they first met as Miami Dolphins coach and quarterback.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 4/21/17: Dolphins 2017 Schedule Announced - The Phinsider (The Phinsider)

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Kiper and McShay mock draft 2017: 3-rounds, alternating picks - The Phinsider (The Phinsider)

ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. and Todd McShay are back with another three-round 2017 NFL Mock Draft, but rather than dueling with their picks like their last joint effort, this week, they are alternating...

Dolphins schedule oddities for 2017 - The Phinsider (The Phinsider)

The NFL released the 2017 schedule last night, including the Miami Dolphins’ 16 games over the league’s 17 week regular season. The headlines for the Dolphins’ schedule were the four prime time...