“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win.

(Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

We are less than a week away from the NFL Draft!

On a side note, I’d like to invite any and all feedback to help improve Caption This!, or if you’d like to take the game in a different direction. This is for the people, by the people! Tweaks or no tweaks, let me know in the Comments Section.

OK, back to business. Despite several “blue goo” responses, one winner emerged. From the bushes. In your backyard.

Let’s give a round of applause to Alpha6 for taking down the illustrious prize of Internet recognition, with his response to the following image:

“See that quarterback for the Patriots? That’s called a douche...”

~ Alpha6

Here’s my entry for this week:

(Mort talking to Adam Schefter) “Dude, I know. I’m f***in’ high off the hair spray.”