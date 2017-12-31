The Miami Dolphins will wrap up the 2017 NFL season by hosting the Buffalo Bills. Miami will be looking to snap a two-game slide and end the year with a victory. The Bills will be playing to keep their playoff dreams alive, and they can sweep the season series over the Dolphins with a victory. Let’s take a look at what the experts are saying about this matchup before the action gets underway on Sunday.

David Steele - Sporting News

Prediction: Bills win 16-10

Steele's analysis:

Sean McDermott should spend the entire offseason and all of next season with “I started Nathan Peterman one time and it cost me the playoffs" tattooed on his forehead. Pretending that was a wise move because Tyrod Taylor didn’t look enough like Peyton Manning isn’t enough to negate the effects of that decision. This could be the final scene of the Adam Gase-Jay Cutler marriage. Supposedly, Cutler was the best they could do at the time. Yeah, just no one else out there.

Elliot Harrison - NFL.com

Prediction: Bills win 22-20

Harrison's analysis:

The Dolphins manage to play one good game a month, so they might be due. Nah, too soon. They'll blow somebody out in the opener next year on their way to a high-flying 2-3 start. If the Bills lose, or the Chargers win, then Buffalo will set a new NFL record for most consecutive seasons since the 1970 merger without making the playoffs.

Chris Simms - Bleacher Report

Prediction: Dolphins win 24-21

Simms' analysis:

Just as the Bills have a big home-field advantage during the cold depths of winter, the Miami Dolphins get an advantage by forcing teams to come play in the heat and humidity. That could take a toll on a Bills team that has played in the Northeast in the past four weeks. I like what I've been seeing from Miami's defense lately too. It did a good job against the Kansas City Chiefs for most of last week, though the final score made the game look worse for the Dolphins than it really was. I believe Miami will be able to shut down LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor enough to play spoiler this week. Expect to see one more good game from Jay Cutler in Miami, and expect to see a Buffalo loss open the door for the Chargers in the postseason.

