Liberty Bowl: Iowa State Cyclones Vs. Memphis Tigers Live Thread & Game Information

This year’s Liberty Bowl features the Iowa State University Cyclones Vs. the University of Memphis Tigers. Iowa State arrives at the game unranked nationally, with a seven and five record and ranked 4th in the BIG 12. Memphis comes into the game ranked 20th nationally with a ten and two record and ranked 1st in the ACC’s West Division.

Please use this game thread to discuss today's game, your Miami Dolphins or really anything else that you feel like, just keep in mind the site rules. Please remember that there is no sharing, requesting or discussing of illegal game streams on any SB Nation site at any time.

Liberty Bowl