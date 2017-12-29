Dolphins claim Trae Elston off waivers, Michael Thomas to IR

The Miami Dolphins have announced a pair of roster moves, starting with claiming safety Trae Elston off waivers from the Buffalo Bills. To make roster space, the Dolphins placed safety and special teams captain Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve. The move ends Thomas’ season a week early; the fifth-year veteran had been playing through a knee injury, but was inactive the last two weeks.

The move will also prevent Thomas from being named as an alternate to the Pro Bowl, which could have been a potential move. Thomas has the most special teams tackles in the NFL since 2014.

Elston joins the Dolphins after playing in 13 games with the Bills this year and one game for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has 15 tackles this season with one interception and one pass defensed. He has also recorded four special teams tackles. Elston joined the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signing with the New Orleans Saints, also spending portions of the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, primarily on their respective practice squads.