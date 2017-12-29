Cotton Bowl: Ohio State Vs. USC Live Thread & Game Information

This year’s Cotton Bowl features the University of Southern California Trojans Vs. the OhioState University Buckeyes. USC arrives at the game ranked 8th nationally, with an eleven and two record and ranked 1st in the PAC12’s South Division. Ohio State comes into the game ranked 5th nationally also with an eleven and two record and ranked 1st in the Big Ten East Division.

Please use this game thread to discuss today's game, your Miami Dolphins or really anything else that you feel like, just keep in mind the site rules. Please remember that there is no sharing, requesting or discussing of illegal game streams on any SB Nation site at any time.

Cotton Bowl